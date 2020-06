Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill

GOWANUS 1.5 BEDROOM Available

Centrally Located Between both Park Slope and Carroll Gardens is this very trendy Industrial area of GOWANUS.

Featuring Huge Eat in Kitchen, Separate Room can be used as Formal Dining Area. High ceilings with Huge windows to maximize Natural Sunlight. Spectacular City Views of the Manhattan Skyline .

Just Steps to Ample Hill Creamery, Freeks Mill, Pig Beach and Dinosaur BBQ. Minutes to WHOLE FOOD MARKET

Conveniently located to all means of Public Transportation along with Fantastic shopping.

Great OPPORTUNITY