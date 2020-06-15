All apartments in Brooklyn
546 2nd Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:13 AM

546 2nd Street

546 2nd Street · (917) 903-7017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

546 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Center Slope TOWNHOUSE Upper TRIPLEX RENTALCENTER SLOPE TOWNHOUSE RENTAL Enjoy three full floors of gracious townhouse living in this 20' wide renovated Victorian brownstone triplex with loads of original detail on every floor. Most ideal Park Slope location with 7th Avenue's renowned schools and retail amenities right down the block, Prospect Park just one block up and easy access to multiple train and bus lines. The spacious parlor floor has been recently updated with recessed lighting throughout and lends itself to seamless entertaining! This floor was redesigned for efficiency it flows from the oversized entryway, into the ample front parlor, to the formal center dining room followed by the large, sunny renovated chef's kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 5 bedrooms-- four of them queen-sized, with 2 fully renovated baths and a convenient top floor laundry room.This house has been lovingly maintained and features exquisite original detail including carved wood moldings, stained glass, 6 decorative fireplace mantels, mahogany pocket doors, plaster medallions, 11' tall ceilings on Parlor floor, and original inlaid parquet floors. Tenant pays heat and gas. Pets on approval with additional security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 2nd Street have any available units?
546 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 546 2nd Street have?
Some of 546 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
546 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 546 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 546 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 546 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 546 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 546 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 546 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 546 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 546 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
