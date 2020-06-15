546 2nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Center Slope TOWNHOUSE Upper TRIPLEX RENTALCENTER SLOPE TOWNHOUSE RENTAL Enjoy three full floors of gracious townhouse living in this 20' wide renovated Victorian brownstone triplex with loads of original detail on every floor. Most ideal Park Slope location with 7th Avenue's renowned schools and retail amenities right down the block, Prospect Park just one block up and easy access to multiple train and bus lines. The spacious parlor floor has been recently updated with recessed lighting throughout and lends itself to seamless entertaining! This floor was redesigned for efficiency it flows from the oversized entryway, into the ample front parlor, to the formal center dining room followed by the large, sunny renovated chef's kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 5 bedrooms-- four of them queen-sized, with 2 fully renovated baths and a convenient top floor laundry room.This house has been lovingly maintained and features exquisite original detail including carved wood moldings, stained glass, 6 decorative fireplace mantels, mahogany pocket doors, plaster medallions, 11' tall ceilings on Parlor floor, and original inlaid parquet floors. Tenant pays heat and gas. Pets on approval with additional security.