This one bedroom is located in the heart of Carroll Gardens near everything you need and more. The apartment is under going a minor renovation and will have a brand new washer/dryer in the unit. The bedroom can easily fit a queen size bed, the living room area is spacious and the large kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Enjoy your very own private backyard all summer long. This apartment is available for 7/1 with heat and hot water included in the rent and pets okay upon approval.