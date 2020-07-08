All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

539 MARCY AVE.

539 Marcy Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

539 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Large and modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment in bed stuy! - Located on Marcy Ave and Park Ave, Close to tons of bars, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores and right next to the Myrtle Willoughby Ave G Train and short walk to the JMZ Myrtle Broadway, Close to Pratt University too!Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment so not sharing the same wall, large bedrooms with great windows and closets, nice size comfortable living room, modern open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher. Exposed brick and beautiful hardwood floors throughout!Showing by AppointmentGuarantors AcceptedPets AllowedCentral Heating only no AC, tenants would need their own window units for ACPets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 MARCY AVE. have any available units?
539 MARCY AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 539 MARCY AVE. have?
Some of 539 MARCY AVE.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 MARCY AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
539 MARCY AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 MARCY AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 539 MARCY AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 539 MARCY AVE. offer parking?
No, 539 MARCY AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 539 MARCY AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 MARCY AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 MARCY AVE. have a pool?
No, 539 MARCY AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 539 MARCY AVE. have accessible units?
No, 539 MARCY AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 539 MARCY AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 MARCY AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 MARCY AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 MARCY AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
