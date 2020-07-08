539 MARCY AVE.

Amenities

Large and modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment in bed stuy! - Located on Marcy Ave and Park Ave, Close to tons of bars, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores and right next to the Myrtle Willoughby Ave G Train and short walk to the JMZ Myrtle Broadway, Close to Pratt University too!Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment so not sharing the same wall, large bedrooms with great windows and closets, nice size comfortable living room, modern open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher. Exposed brick and beautiful hardwood floors throughout!Showing by AppointmentGuarantors AcceptedPets AllowedCentral Heating only no AC, tenants would need their own window units for ACPets Allowed