-No Fee on a 2 Year Lease-1.5 Bedroom-Renovated Kitchen-Shared BackyardSpacious 1.5 bedroom located in a prime location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This apartment is on the 3rd floor, bringing in plenty of natural light. A large eat-in-kitchen has been fully renovated with new appliances. Original wide plank hardwood floors have been refinished. High Ceilings. Located just 1/2 block from the Bedford L train in the heart of Williamsburg. McCarren Park is only four blocks away, and the East River Park and Ferry is nearby as well. The location is amazing.Please reach out for a video tour.