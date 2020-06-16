All apartments in Brooklyn
535 Dean street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

535 Dean street

535 Dean St · (718) 613-2819
Location

535 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
playground
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
NO FEE

"Enormous." "Sun-drenched." "Stunning." These words describe this 1BR (functional 2BR) loft unit in the renowned Newswalk building. Soaring 12" ceilings and 8" foot windows provide light and beauty to an expansive loft space that will take your breath away. A flexible bedroom with clever movable walls melds gracefully with the unit's elegant and industrial look, while the den space could function well as additional sleeping quarters. Feel like the star of your own film as you walk through the landscaped courtyard into the modern lobby, as the glass-walled elevator whisks you to your own classic New York Loft. A large bathroom, top-of-the-line appliances and hardwood ash-plank floors add to the sophistication of this spectacular space.

The Newswalk is a pet-friendly building that features outdoor common areas fit for lounging or grilling, an enclosed private playground, 24-hour doorman, access to parking, 24-hr gym and bike storage. Just minutes from 12 subway lines,Atlantic Terminal shopping, and such cultural centers as Barclay's Center and Brooklyn Academy of Music and gourmet restaurants. Looking for long-term and serious tenants with excellent credit. Pets on approval with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Dean street have any available units?
535 Dean street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 Dean street have?
Some of 535 Dean street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Dean street currently offering any rent specials?
535 Dean street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Dean street pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Dean street is pet friendly.
Does 535 Dean street offer parking?
Yes, 535 Dean street does offer parking.
Does 535 Dean street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Dean street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Dean street have a pool?
No, 535 Dean street does not have a pool.
Does 535 Dean street have accessible units?
No, 535 Dean street does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Dean street have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Dean street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Dean street have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Dean street does not have units with air conditioning.
