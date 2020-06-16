535 Dean street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill bike storage lobby

NO FEE



"Enormous." "Sun-drenched." "Stunning." These words describe this 1BR (functional 2BR) loft unit in the renowned Newswalk building. Soaring 12" ceilings and 8" foot windows provide light and beauty to an expansive loft space that will take your breath away. A flexible bedroom with clever movable walls melds gracefully with the unit's elegant and industrial look, while the den space could function well as additional sleeping quarters. Feel like the star of your own film as you walk through the landscaped courtyard into the modern lobby, as the glass-walled elevator whisks you to your own classic New York Loft. A large bathroom, top-of-the-line appliances and hardwood ash-plank floors add to the sophistication of this spectacular space.



The Newswalk is a pet-friendly building that features outdoor common areas fit for lounging or grilling, an enclosed private playground, 24-hour doorman, access to parking, 24-hr gym and bike storage. Just minutes from 12 subway lines,Atlantic Terminal shopping, and such cultural centers as Barclay's Center and Brooklyn Academy of Music and gourmet restaurants. Looking for long-term and serious tenants with excellent credit. Pets on approval with additional deposit.