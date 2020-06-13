533 Metropolitan Ave 2

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom Steps from the Subway - Property Id: 282503



Virtual walk through available - please contact for link.



This unique and well-located 2 unit apartment building is steps from the subway (L/G) and less than 5 mins to Manhattan. The apartment is recently renovated with premium furnishings and finishes. (partially furnished or unfurnished option) It is spacious and quiet with plenty of room to unwind. It's optimal layout offers 2 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and there is a flex 3rd bedroom/office. The master is en-suite with a queen size bed. The second bedroom has a full-size bed. There are 2 smart tvs and a large kitchen. Lots of closet space! The 1000+ sq/ft semi-private roof deck (shared with only 1 other apartment and will remain open during covid-19) offers city views and options for sunbathing, Al fresco dining and relaxing. The apartment is equipped with kitchen utensils, bed linens, and towels. There is also in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and central air. 1 month rent security.

