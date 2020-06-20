531 Vanderbilt Ave

Amenities

Showings by appointments only. Virtual tour available: https://youtu.be/B-aIY5uC4aQ



Available July 1, 2020. No fee. 12-24 month lease terms available.

Net effective rent for move-in by July 2020

**Rent negotiable for well qualified renters**



A gorgeous Studio apartment in Clinton Hill in a NEW DEVELOPMENT. Near Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Fort Greene, Boerum Hill, and Downtown Brooklyn!



IN-UNIT AMENITIES:

*Washer & Dryer

*Dishwasher

*Central AC (Heating & Air Conditioning)

*Heated Bathroom Floors

*Video Intercom

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Filtered Water Dispenser

*Large Soaking Tub

*Modern open-concept layout

*Hardwood Flooring

*Granite Counter-tops

*Custom Closet Built-ins

*Soundproof & weatherproof insulated privacy windows

*Cable & Verizon FiOS available



BUILDING AMENITIES:

*Access to ROOF DECK

*Extra STORAGE in building

*Elevator in building



TERRIFIC LOCATION:

*15-20 minutes to Manhattan & Easy access to all of Brooklyn

*Near major subway lines (A, C, B, D, F, G, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5), Atlantic Terminal (LIRR trains)

*Walk to Barclay's Center, BAM, Atlantic Center, Farmer's Markets, Parks, Target, Fulton Mall, award-winning restaurants, and more.

*CitiBike station around the corner