531 Vanderbilt Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

531 Vanderbilt Ave

531 Vanderbilt Ave · (917) 755-8720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

531 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
Showings by appointments only. Virtual tour available: https://youtu.be/B-aIY5uC4aQ

Available July 1, 2020. No fee. 12-24 month lease terms available.
Net effective rent for move-in by July 2020
**Rent negotiable for well qualified renters**

A gorgeous Studio apartment in Clinton Hill in a NEW DEVELOPMENT. Near Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Fort Greene, Boerum Hill, and Downtown Brooklyn!

IN-UNIT AMENITIES:
*Washer & Dryer
*Dishwasher
*Central AC (Heating & Air Conditioning)
*Heated Bathroom Floors
*Video Intercom
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Filtered Water Dispenser
*Large Soaking Tub
*Modern open-concept layout
*Hardwood Flooring
*Granite Counter-tops
*Custom Closet Built-ins
*Soundproof & weatherproof insulated privacy windows
*Cable & Verizon FiOS available

BUILDING AMENITIES:
*Access to ROOF DECK
*Extra STORAGE in building
*Elevator in building

TERRIFIC LOCATION:
*15-20 minutes to Manhattan & Easy access to all of Brooklyn
*Near major subway lines (A, C, B, D, F, G, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5), Atlantic Terminal (LIRR trains)
*Walk to Barclay's Center, BAM, Atlantic Center, Farmer's Markets, Parks, Target, Fulton Mall, award-winning restaurants, and more.
*CitiBike station around the corner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Vanderbilt Ave have any available units?
531 Vanderbilt Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 531 Vanderbilt Ave have?
Some of 531 Vanderbilt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Vanderbilt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
531 Vanderbilt Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Vanderbilt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 Vanderbilt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 531 Vanderbilt Ave offer parking?
No, 531 Vanderbilt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 531 Vanderbilt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 Vanderbilt Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Vanderbilt Ave have a pool?
No, 531 Vanderbilt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 531 Vanderbilt Ave have accessible units?
No, 531 Vanderbilt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Vanderbilt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Vanderbilt Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 Vanderbilt Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 531 Vanderbilt Ave has units with air conditioning.
