531 Vanderbilt Ave

Amenities
Showings by appointments only. Virtual tour available: https://youtu.be/B-aIY5uC4aQ
Available July 1, 2020. No fee. 12-24 month lease terms available.
Net effective rent for move-in by July 2020
**Rent negotiable for well qualified renters**
A gorgeous Studio apartment in Clinton Hill in a NEW DEVELOPMENT. Near Prospect Heights, Park Slope, Fort Greene, Boerum Hill, and Downtown Brooklyn!
IN-UNIT AMENITIES:
*Washer & Dryer
*Dishwasher
*Central AC (Heating & Air Conditioning)
*Heated Bathroom Floors
*Video Intercom
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Filtered Water Dispenser
*Large Soaking Tub
*Modern open-concept layout
*Hardwood Flooring
*Granite Counter-tops
*Custom Closet Built-ins
*Soundproof & weatherproof insulated privacy windows
*Cable & Verizon FiOS available
BUILDING AMENITIES:
*Access to ROOF DECK
*Extra STORAGE in building
*Elevator in building
TERRIFIC LOCATION:
*15-20 minutes to Manhattan & Easy access to all of Brooklyn
*Near major subway lines (A, C, B, D, F, G, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5), Atlantic Terminal (LIRR trains)
*Walk to Barclay's Center, BAM, Atlantic Center, Farmer's Markets, Parks, Target, Fulton Mall, award-winning restaurants, and more.
*CitiBike station around the corner