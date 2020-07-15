All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

53 Park Place

53 Park Place · (347) 524-8450
Location

53 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10C · Avail. now

$4,714

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
valet service
EMAIL OR TEXT FOR VIDEO LINK!!

SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR ANYTIME FOR ANY APARTMENT IN THE BUILDING!!

I HAVE ACCESS TO ALL UNITS ALL NO FEE! FLEXIBLE SHOWINGS & MOVE-INS. ONLY ONE APPOINTMENT NEEDED.

This is a convertible 3-bedroom unit perfect for roommates and shares. Call/text anytime!

Net rent shown - Gross Rent $5500 + 2 months free on 14 month lease

***TRIBECA LOFT** 3 BR 1 BTH **CONCIERGE **ROOF DECK **BASKETBALL COURT** **LOUNGE** EXPRESS TRAINS OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR!

Sunny and spacious Tribeca loft with huge closets, renovated bathroom and an open kitchen. Converted bedrooms can fit up to queen size bed and dresser with windows in all bedrooms. All units feature 11 ft ceilings and oversized windows. Tribeca House offers a range of world class amenities including an on-site Equinox with full gym and spa all accessible directly from inside the building for an additional discounted membership.

Other amenities include a 24-hour concierge and doorman, an amazing roof deck with panoramic views, open air basketball court, children's play room, laundry on every floor, in-house valet service, and on-site parking.

Walk to work Financial District Wall Street World Trade Center SoHo

Schedule your tour for any apartment in the building today!

NO BROKERS FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Park Place have any available units?
53 Park Place has a unit available for $4,714 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 Park Place have?
Some of 53 Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
53 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 53 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 53 Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 53 Park Place offers parking.
Does 53 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Park Place have a pool?
No, 53 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 53 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 53 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
