53 Park Place

This is a convertible 3-bedroom unit perfect for roommates and shares. Call/text anytime!



Net rent shown - Gross Rent $5500 + 2 months free on 14 month lease



***TRIBECA LOFT** 3 BR 1 BTH **CONCIERGE **ROOF DECK **BASKETBALL COURT** **LOUNGE** EXPRESS TRAINS OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR!



Sunny and spacious Tribeca loft with huge closets, renovated bathroom and an open kitchen. Converted bedrooms can fit up to queen size bed and dresser with windows in all bedrooms. All units feature 11 ft ceilings and oversized windows. Tribeca House offers a range of world class amenities including an on-site Equinox with full gym and spa all accessible directly from inside the building for an additional discounted membership.



Other amenities include a 24-hour concierge and doorman, an amazing roof deck with panoramic views, open air basketball court, children's play room, laundry on every floor, in-house valet service, and on-site parking.



Walk to work Financial District Wall Street World Trade Center SoHo



