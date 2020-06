Amenities

I also have apt 1 R available in the building with private backyard for $ 5,200 and I can show bothMassive sunfilled true four bedrooms in Prime Park Slope! This great apt in prime Central Slope is only one block to Prospect Park and features: - Four queen and king sized bedrooms. - 2 full bathrooms - Spacious livingroom with open kitchen - Great private backyard _ washer & dryer in the Unit - Pets ok. LevelGroup122606