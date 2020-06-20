523 5TH ST

Amenities

This charming, spacious 4 BR apartment in a brownstone on a treelined street is just a block away from Prospect Park as well as the conveniences of 7th Avenue shopping and restaurants. It is a fantastic location near multiple transit lines, including the 2/3, B/Q, and F/G. The apartment offers high ceilings, original inlaid hardwood floors, a sunny, spacious living room, separate kitchen with a dishwasher, W/D in the apartment. 4 bedrooms. Lots of closets. Extra large storage bin in the basement. Shares okay.