523 5TH ST
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:50 PM

523 5TH ST

523 5th Street · (212) 588-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This charming, spacious 4 BR apartment in a brownstone on a treelined street is just a block away from Prospect Park as well as the conveniences of 7th Avenue shopping and restaurants. It is a fantastic location near multiple transit lines, including the 2/3, B/Q, and F/G. The apartment offers high ceilings, original inlaid hardwood floors, a sunny, spacious living room, separate kitchen with a dishwasher, W/D in the apartment. 4 bedrooms. Lots of closets. Extra large storage bin in the basement. Shares okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 5TH ST have any available units?
523 5TH ST has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 523 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
523 5TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 5TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 523 5TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 523 5TH ST offer parking?
No, 523 5TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 523 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 5TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 523 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 523 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 523 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 523 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 5TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 5TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 5TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
