Get lost in this massive 4 beds/3 baths home of an outstanding beautiful townhouse. This rare floothrough offers: - Super spacious and airy livingroom plus and adjacent kitchen/ dining area. It can accommodate a 10 seat dining table. - One large king sized bedroom, two queen sized bedrooms, and a cozy den/office. - 3 full bathrooms! - Tons of light, and high ceilings making this place even more special. - Large kitchen with dishwasher - Vented washer & dryer in the unit. - Pets ok ( there is a one time fee for dogs ) - Heat and hot water included. LevelGroup122151