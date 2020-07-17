513 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

After being rented short term, this beauty is BACK an offered for a year lease term!



Live in a coveted neighborhood borderline Fort Greene and Clinton Hill in the middle of all the Brooklyn action and enjoy this quiet, three-bedroom duplex. 513 Vanderbilt offers an expansive living area with sunlight streaming through from both directions. Entertain with a proper dining room which connects to your own private terrace off of a windowed kitchen facing south. The master bedroom has a nook perfect for reading or a home office. Combining modern chic and Brooklyn character in this beauty, you will not be disappointed.



Location is key, with the Barclays Center right around the corner as well as some of the most unique small boutiques and delicious eateries. Transportation several feet from your front door for convenient commuting to the city--only 10 minutes away by subway. As if that was not enough, you have a shopping mall at your fingertips including Target, Party City, and much more.