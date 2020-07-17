All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:30 PM

513 Vanderbilt Avenue

513 Vanderbilt Avenue · (347) 514-3097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
After being rented short term, this beauty is BACK an offered for a year lease term!

Live in a coveted neighborhood borderline Fort Greene and Clinton Hill in the middle of all the Brooklyn action and enjoy this quiet, three-bedroom duplex. 513 Vanderbilt offers an expansive living area with sunlight streaming through from both directions. Entertain with a proper dining room which connects to your own private terrace off of a windowed kitchen facing south. The master bedroom has a nook perfect for reading or a home office. Combining modern chic and Brooklyn character in this beauty, you will not be disappointed.

Location is key, with the Barclays Center right around the corner as well as some of the most unique small boutiques and delicious eateries. Transportation several feet from your front door for convenient commuting to the city--only 10 minutes away by subway. As if that was not enough, you have a shopping mall at your fingertips including Target, Party City, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
513 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 513 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 513 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 513 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 513 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 513 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 513 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 513 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
