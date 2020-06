Amenities

RENT STABILIZED! Nice and renovated 1BR apartment is located on the fifth floor in the building with an elevator and laundry. The apartment has a very bright living room faced south. Thus, you will always have a sun there. The bedroom might fit a queen size bed and a dresser. Nice and renovated bathroom. The rooms are located on the different sides of the apartment. It might be a good option for roommates. However, the size of each room is different. There are 3 closets in the apartment. Heat and hot water are included. Super lives in the building. Transportation and shopping are very convenient! The building is nice and clean.

Sorry, no pets.