504 Humboldt Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

504 Humboldt Street

504 Humboldt Street · (718) 422-2512
Location

504 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom Duplex with a private terrace, tons of storage, laundry, the works! This impeccably designed and gut renovated, 7 unit rental building offers comfort, convenience, and style without breaking the bank. This bright and sunny apartment features a thoughtful and spacious layout with room for everything from dining to office. The modern kitchen features a 4 piece, full sized, stainless steel appliance package, Caesarstone countertops, and tons of cabinet space. The bathroom is sleek and clean with stylish appointments and a bathtub. Gorgeous hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout add ambiance and warmth to the home. Stackable washer/dryer and tons of closet space to top it all off.Unit 4B is a top floor, beautiful 2 bedroom duplex with an office/reading nook, 3 exposures, and a private terrace.Located on a tree lined block in prime Williamsburg, just a few blocks from McCarren, McGolrick & Cooper Park, the Graham Ave L train, and the plethora of restaurants, bars, cafes, boutiques, and music and entertainment venues that Williamsburg has to offer.Everything you love about living in Williamsburg. Available July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Humboldt Street have any available units?
504 Humboldt Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 Humboldt Street have?
Some of 504 Humboldt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Humboldt Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 Humboldt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Humboldt Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 Humboldt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 504 Humboldt Street offer parking?
No, 504 Humboldt Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 Humboldt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Humboldt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Humboldt Street have a pool?
No, 504 Humboldt Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 Humboldt Street have accessible units?
No, 504 Humboldt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Humboldt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Humboldt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Humboldt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Humboldt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
