504 Humboldt Street

Gorgeous 2 bedroom Duplex with a private terrace, tons of storage, laundry, the works! This impeccably designed and gut renovated, 7 unit rental building offers comfort, convenience, and style without breaking the bank. This bright and sunny apartment features a thoughtful and spacious layout with room for everything from dining to office. The modern kitchen features a 4 piece, full sized, stainless steel appliance package, Caesarstone countertops, and tons of cabinet space. The bathroom is sleek and clean with stylish appointments and a bathtub. Gorgeous hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout add ambiance and warmth to the home. Stackable washer/dryer and tons of closet space to top it all off.Unit 4B is a top floor, beautiful 2 bedroom duplex with an office/reading nook, 3 exposures, and a private terrace.Located on a tree lined block in prime Williamsburg, just a few blocks from McCarren, McGolrick & Cooper Park, the Graham Ave L train, and the plethora of restaurants, bars, cafes, boutiques, and music and entertainment venues that Williamsburg has to offer.Everything you love about living in Williamsburg. Available July 1st!