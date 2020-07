Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar

Available September 1, 2020. Beautiful, newly renovated, full floor apartment 1 block from the C train! The sunny apartment features hardwood floors, a huge bedroom, a brand new kitchen, and a washer/dryer IN UNIT!!. Just steps away from Pratt Institute, a few blocks from the S train line which connects you to the 2/3/4/5 train line for an easy commute. Trendy Fulton Street offers plenty of coffee shops, bars, restaurants, CITI bike, groceries and much more - Must See!