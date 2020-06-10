All apartments in Brooklyn
50 Fountain Ave 2

50 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

50 Fountain Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208
East New York

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
basketball court
microwave
refrigerator
Spacious recently renovated apt in Cypress hills - Property Id: 274172

5 min walk to both A & J train. 10 mins to JFK via car. 20 mins to Downtown Brooklyn via train. Recently renovated apt. Lots of natural light, storage and closet space.

Close to Supermarkets, laundromats, restaurants. Across from a beautiful recently renovated park with running track, basketball court, baseball field, work out area.

9 ft ceiling. Spacious closet in every room. Bedrooms with exposed brick wall. Large windows. Skylight in the bathroom.

Tenant pays for their own electricity and gas via separate meters.

Fabulous, spacious apartment, tons of natural light.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274172
Property Id 274172

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Fountain Ave 2 have any available units?
50 Fountain Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 50 Fountain Ave 2 have?
Some of 50 Fountain Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Fountain Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
50 Fountain Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Fountain Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 50 Fountain Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 50 Fountain Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 50 Fountain Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 50 Fountain Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Fountain Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Fountain Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 50 Fountain Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 50 Fountain Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 50 Fountain Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Fountain Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Fountain Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Fountain Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Fountain Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
