50 Fountain Ave 2

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated basketball court microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court

Spacious recently renovated apt in Cypress hills - Property Id: 274172



5 min walk to both A & J train. 10 mins to JFK via car. 20 mins to Downtown Brooklyn via train. Recently renovated apt. Lots of natural light, storage and closet space.



Close to Supermarkets, laundromats, restaurants. Across from a beautiful recently renovated park with running track, basketball court, baseball field, work out area.



9 ft ceiling. Spacious closet in every room. Bedrooms with exposed brick wall. Large windows. Skylight in the bathroom.



Tenant pays for their own electricity and gas via separate meters.



Fabulous, spacious apartment, tons of natural light.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274172

Property Id 274172



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847720)