50 Clay Street

Video Tour by Request.



Located in prime Greenpoint, this spacious three-bedroom, 2 bathrooms full-floor is your next home.Two quick flights up you are immediately struck by the spacious,light-filled, and recently gut-renovated interiors. The entry leads to a generously proportioned living & dining room perfect for entertaining and working. Adjacent is a chef's kitchen appointed with glossy white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and an extra-large pantry.Your home also boasts the ultimate luxury: an in-residence washer and dryer!



This is a rare opportunity to rent a home of equal parts substance and styleconvenient to neighborhood highlights such as Glasserie, Champion Coffee, Milk & Roses, The Lobster Joint, and The Box Hotel, as well as the lively venues of burgeoning Long Island City. Just across the Pulaski Bridge, you can easily access the 7 train and with one-stop, you're in Manhattan. The G train is right down Manhattan Avenue, ready to take you to your Brooklyn or Queens destination.



Can be available furnished or unfurnished.