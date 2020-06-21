All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 50 Clay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
50 Clay Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

50 Clay Street

50 Clay Street · (305) 546-5464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 Clay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Video Tour by Request.

Located in prime Greenpoint, this spacious three-bedroom, 2 bathrooms full-floor is your next home.Two quick flights up you are immediately struck by the spacious,light-filled, and recently gut-renovated interiors. The entry leads to a generously proportioned living & dining room perfect for entertaining and working. Adjacent is a chef's kitchen appointed with glossy white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and an extra-large pantry.Your home also boasts the ultimate luxury: an in-residence washer and dryer!

This is a rare opportunity to rent a home of equal parts substance and styleconvenient to neighborhood highlights such as Glasserie, Champion Coffee, Milk & Roses, The Lobster Joint, and The Box Hotel, as well as the lively venues of burgeoning Long Island City. Just across the Pulaski Bridge, you can easily access the 7 train and with one-stop, you're in Manhattan. The G train is right down Manhattan Avenue, ready to take you to your Brooklyn or Queens destination.

Can be available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Clay Street have any available units?
50 Clay Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Clay Street have?
Some of 50 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 50 Clay Street offer parking?
No, 50 Clay Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 50 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Clay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50 Clay Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity