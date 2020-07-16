497 Park Place

Amenities

Beautiful Top floor 3 bedroom on the border of Crown Heights and Prospect Heights. Trust me; you should see this spacious, recently renovated, 3 bedroom apt before it's off the market. The rental's features include hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings add to the apartment's likable feel. The rental has a lot of sunlight to cheer you up. The nearby laundromat is a big time-saver. In addition to the above, the unit comes with heat/hot included. The unit features stainless steel appliances and a large eat in kitchen. The living room was made for entertaining. Each bedroom has great storage. You should have no problem fitting a king sized bed in two of the rooms and a queen in the other.

It's rare in NYC, at this price range, to find a building that's loved by tenants. This building is exactly that. Here's a snapshot of the amenities in the building: a live-in super.