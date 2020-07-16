All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
497 Park Place
497 Park Place

497 Park Place · (212) 913-9058
Location

497 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Top floor 3 bedroom on the border of Crown Heights and Prospect Heights. Trust me; you should see this spacious, recently renovated, 3 bedroom apt before it's off the market. The rental's features include hardwood floors throughout. High ceilings add to the apartment's likable feel. The rental has a lot of sunlight to cheer you up. The nearby laundromat is a big time-saver. In addition to the above, the unit comes with heat/hot included. The unit features stainless steel appliances and a large eat in kitchen. The living room was made for entertaining. Each bedroom has great storage. You should have no problem fitting a king sized bed in two of the rooms and a queen in the other.
It's rare in NYC, at this price range, to find a building that's loved by tenants. This building is exactly that. Here's a snapshot of the amenities in the building: a live-in super.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Park Place have any available units?
497 Park Place has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 497 Park Place have?
Some of 497 Park Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
497 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 497 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 497 Park Place offer parking?
No, 497 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 497 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Park Place have a pool?
No, 497 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 497 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 497 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 497 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 497 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
