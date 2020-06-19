495 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

This spacious duplex apartment feels more like a house. When you enter the loft-like first level you'll discover an open kitchen with ample living and dining space well-lit by North/South double exposure. An extra windowed room on this floor is currently being used as a playroom but could easily be used as a workspace or guest room. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms, two quite ample and one that could work as a smaller bedroom or office. Stunning, original wood floors add charm throughout. The backyard garden provides the refuge and fresh air that are more priceless these days than ever. Located just two blocks from Barclay's Terminal, you'll have immediate access to the 2,3,4,5,N,R,D,B and Q subway lines as well as the Long Island Rail Road. There is additional space in the vestibule with plenty of room for your bikes, strollers, coats and shoes. Why not enjoy the indoor and outdoor space of a country house with the convenience of living in close proximity to one of the most pivotal transportation hubs in Brooklyn?