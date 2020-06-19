All apartments in Brooklyn
495 Atlantic Avenue
495 Atlantic Avenue

495 Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

495 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This spacious duplex apartment feels more like a house. When you enter the loft-like first level you'll discover an open kitchen with ample living and dining space well-lit by North/South double exposure. An extra windowed room on this floor is currently being used as a playroom but could easily be used as a workspace or guest room. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms, two quite ample and one that could work as a smaller bedroom or office. Stunning, original wood floors add charm throughout. The backyard garden provides the refuge and fresh air that are more priceless these days than ever. Located just two blocks from Barclay's Terminal, you'll have immediate access to the 2,3,4,5,N,R,D,B and Q subway lines as well as the Long Island Rail Road. There is additional space in the vestibule with plenty of room for your bikes, strollers, coats and shoes. Why not enjoy the indoor and outdoor space of a country house with the convenience of living in close proximity to one of the most pivotal transportation hubs in Brooklyn?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
495 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 495 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
495 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 495 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 495 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 495 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 495 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 495 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 495 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 495 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 495 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 495 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
