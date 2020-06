Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Newly renovated ! Large 4 bedroom apartment in a great Bushwick location! This brand new apartment features:

-Large kitchen with stainless steel appliance and breakfast bar

-Large living room space

-4 large queen sized bedrooms

-New modern bathroom

-In unit washer and dryer

This unit is located in such a great area of Bushwick close to great restaurants, coffee shops and the L and M subway lines. Pet on Case by case bases. Call ,email or text today to schedule your personal showing.