488 Warren Street

Welcome to this spacious and sunny two-bedroom apartment in vibrant Boerum Hill. Nestled on a quiet tree-lined block, this tastefully renovated apartment has plenty of natural sunlight, hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout the entire unit. The layout boasts an open kitchen, dining area, and sizable bedrooms. With just steps away from F and G trains at Bergen Street and just 5 blocks from the Barclay Center, you'll just have a 15 minute commute to Manhattan. This brownstone unit includes heat and hot water.