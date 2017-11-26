All apartments in Brooklyn
488 Warren Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

488 Warren Street

488 Warren Street · (718) 613-2961
Location

488 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gowanus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this spacious and sunny two-bedroom apartment in vibrant Boerum Hill. Nestled on a quiet tree-lined block, this tastefully renovated apartment has plenty of natural sunlight, hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout the entire unit. The layout boasts an open kitchen, dining area, and sizable bedrooms. With just steps away from F and G trains at Bergen Street and just 5 blocks from the Barclay Center, you'll just have a 15 minute commute to Manhattan. This brownstone unit includes heat and hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Warren Street have any available units?
488 Warren Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 488 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
488 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 488 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 488 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 488 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 488 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 488 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 488 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 488 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 488 Warren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
