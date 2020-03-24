487 4th Street

Amenities
This apartment is exactly what you move to Park Slope for! Just a little wee stone's throw from all the shopping and incredible edibles on 7th Avenue, and a one-minute jog to Brooklyn's most amazing playground - Prospect Park.<br> <br> The apartment? It's got everything, including a brownstone stoop... old school mantelpiece / fireplace, oak floors, Master Bedroom fit for a king, a modernized kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of natural light streaming in from both front and back. Yes, there is a huge pretty pink-tiled bathroom and a piggyback washer and dryer set tucked right in!<br> <br> This Center Slope gem can be yours. Call me today and take a look!