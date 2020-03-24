All apartments in Brooklyn
487 4th Street
487 4th Street

487 4th Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

487 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
This apartment is exactly what you move to Park Slope for! Just a little wee stone's throw from all the shopping and incredible edibles on 7th Avenue, and a one-minute jog to Brooklyn's most amazing playground - Prospect Park.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; The apartment? It's got everything, including a brownstone stoop... old school mantelpiece / fireplace, oak floors, Master Bedroom fit for a king, a modernized kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of natural light streaming in from both front and back. Yes, there is a huge pretty pink-tiled bathroom and a piggyback washer and dryer set tucked right in!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; This Center Slope gem can be yours. Call me today and take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 4th Street have any available units?
487 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 487 4th Street have?
Some of 487 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
487 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 487 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 487 4th Street offer parking?
No, 487 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 487 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 487 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 4th Street have a pool?
No, 487 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 487 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 487 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 487 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 487 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 487 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 487 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
