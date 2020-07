Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Welcome to 486 Hancock. You couldn't ask for a better location in Brooklyn. This apartment is located in the Stuyvesant Heights section of Bedford Stuyvesant which is considered by most to be the most sought after location in Bedford Stuyvesant. Fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and newly renovated kitchen, 486Hancock will make for a beautiful home. This apartment has a spacious living and can accommodate most bedroom sized furniture and beds. There is plenty of local lounges and eateries to enjoy and you are minutes away from Fulton street which is one of Brooklyn's premier business districts.CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI