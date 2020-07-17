485 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

IDEAL LOCATION !!

IDEAL LOCATION !!

Wonderful garden apartment with original details such as quarter paneling, plantation shutters, exposed brick and wood floors.Versatile layout offers you a spacious additional room, that can be used as a home office, spare bedroom, or additional living space. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Shared landscaped garden is just off your kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Enjoy the park, restaurants, cafes and boutiques that are in walking distance. Laundry room is located in the basement and is your exclusive. Pets are welcomed! This is a very warm, and inviting residence. Steps to the F train at 15th and Wednesday Farmer's Market.