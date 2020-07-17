All apartments in Brooklyn
485 14th Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:26 PM

485 14th Street

485 14th Street · (917) 435-5554
Location

485 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
IDEAL LOCATION !!
Wonderful garden apartment with original details such as quarter paneling, plantation shutters, exposed brick and wood floors.Versatile layout offers you a spacious additional room, that can be used as a home office, spare bedroom, or additional living space. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Shared landscaped garden is just off your kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Enjoy the park, restaurants, cafes and boutiques that are in walking distance. Laundry room is located in the basement and is your exclusive. Pets are welcomed! This is a very warm, and inviting residence. Steps to the F train at 15th and Wednesday Farmer's Market.,IDEAL LOCATION !!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 14th Street have any available units?
485 14th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 485 14th Street have?
Some of 485 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
485 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 485 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 485 14th Street offer parking?
No, 485 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 485 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 14th Street have a pool?
No, 485 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 485 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 485 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 485 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
