Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

479 East New York Avenue

479 East New York Avenue · (917) 654-1829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

479 East New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
East Flatbush

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit TOP · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Virtual Tours Now Available. Please contact for more information.Introducing unit #2 at 479 East New York Avenue. Be the first to live in this fully renovated two bedroom residence where not a detail was spared in the design.The brand new, open kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Off the living room, there is an in-unit washer and dryer for the ultimate convenience factor. Around the corner, you'll find a beautifully tiled, spacious bathroom. Great storage throughout including smartly designed closets. Enjoy the perks of top floor living with tons of natural light throughout and a skylight to top it off! With split level heating and cooling, you can customize the temperature throughout each room.Gas RangeDishwasherBuilt-in MicrowaveWasher/Dryer in-unitSplit A/C units throughoutHardwood floorsExposed brickBlocks away from the 2 / 5 train at Sterling Street. Just a quick jaunt over to Prospect Park and within a few blocks of coffee shops at Brooklyn Artisan Bakehouse, PLG Coffee House and Tavern and Flatbush Avenue!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 East New York Avenue have any available units?
479 East New York Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 479 East New York Avenue have?
Some of 479 East New York Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 East New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
479 East New York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 East New York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 479 East New York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 479 East New York Avenue offer parking?
No, 479 East New York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 479 East New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 East New York Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 East New York Avenue have a pool?
No, 479 East New York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 479 East New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 479 East New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 479 East New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 East New York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 East New York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 479 East New York Avenue has units with air conditioning.
