Amenities
Virtual Tours Now Available. Please contact for more information.Introducing unit #2 at 479 East New York Avenue. Be the first to live in this fully renovated two bedroom residence where not a detail was spared in the design.The brand new, open kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Off the living room, there is an in-unit washer and dryer for the ultimate convenience factor. Around the corner, you'll find a beautifully tiled, spacious bathroom. Great storage throughout including smartly designed closets. Enjoy the perks of top floor living with tons of natural light throughout and a skylight to top it off! With split level heating and cooling, you can customize the temperature throughout each room.Gas RangeDishwasherBuilt-in MicrowaveWasher/Dryer in-unitSplit A/C units throughoutHardwood floorsExposed brickBlocks away from the 2 / 5 train at Sterling Street. Just a quick jaunt over to Prospect Park and within a few blocks of coffee shops at Brooklyn Artisan Bakehouse, PLG Coffee House and Tavern and Flatbush Avenue!