Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

475 Clermont Avenue

475 Clermont Ave · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

475 Clermont Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
Lovely one bedroom with distinctive open gourmet kitchen with blue-grey lacquered cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and caesarstone countertops and eating bar. Apartment also features an in-unit washer/dryer, wood floors throughout, and 2 closets in the bedroom.BUILDING AMENITIES- 24-hour concierge- Roof top terrace and lounge featuring outdoor movie screen, grilling stations, dining areas, catering kitchen, bocce court, and game tables- On-site Resident Chef- Landscaped courtyard featuring custom mural- Library lounge- Indoor/outdoor children's playroom- Indoor/outdoor fitness center- Yoga studio- Pet spa- Private resident storage- Bicycle storage- Onsite parkingNet effective rent advertised

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Clermont Avenue have any available units?
475 Clermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 475 Clermont Avenue have?
Some of 475 Clermont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Clermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
475 Clermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Clermont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 Clermont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 475 Clermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 475 Clermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 475 Clermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Clermont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Clermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 475 Clermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 475 Clermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 475 Clermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Clermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Clermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Clermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 475 Clermont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
