475 Clermont Avenue

Amenities
Lovely one bedroom with distinctive open gourmet kitchen with blue-grey lacquered cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and caesarstone countertops and eating bar. Apartment also features an in-unit washer/dryer, wood floors throughout, and 2 closets in the bedroom.BUILDING AMENITIES- 24-hour concierge- Roof top terrace and lounge featuring outdoor movie screen, grilling stations, dining areas, catering kitchen, bocce court, and game tables- On-site Resident Chef- Landscaped courtyard featuring custom mural- Library lounge- Indoor/outdoor children's playroom- Indoor/outdoor fitness center- Yoga studio- Pet spa- Private resident storage- Bicycle storage- Onsite parkingNet effective rent advertised