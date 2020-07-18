471 E 35th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar media room

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QOICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI- 3 bedrooms with a lower duplex which can be utilized for professional space- Washer / Dryer in unit- Outdoor space- An open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counters- Dishwasher & Microwave- Large bedrooms with closets, large windows with great light exposure- HVAC units (Air conditioning & Heating)- New bathrooms- Exposed brick- Hardwood floors and much more! The unit is a few blocks away from the 2/5 train line, near Brooklyn College, Flatbush YMCA, Kings Theater, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and much more. Must See!