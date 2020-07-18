All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

471 E 35th St

471 East 35th Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

471 East 35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
media room
CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QOICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI- 3 bedrooms with a lower duplex which can be utilized for professional space- Washer / Dryer in unit- Outdoor space- An open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counters- Dishwasher & Microwave- Large bedrooms with closets, large windows with great light exposure- HVAC units (Air conditioning & Heating)- New bathrooms- Exposed brick- Hardwood floors and much more! The unit is a few blocks away from the 2/5 train line, near Brooklyn College, Flatbush YMCA, Kings Theater, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and much more. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 E 35th St have any available units?
471 E 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 471 E 35th St have?
Some of 471 E 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 E 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
471 E 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 E 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 471 E 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 471 E 35th St offer parking?
No, 471 E 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 471 E 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 E 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 E 35th St have a pool?
No, 471 E 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 471 E 35th St have accessible units?
No, 471 E 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 471 E 35th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 E 35th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 E 35th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 E 35th St has units with air conditioning.
