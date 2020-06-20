All apartments in Brooklyn
471 18th Street

471 18th Street · (347) 407-2891
Location

471 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit E-1B · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this sleek one bedroom duplex condo that just gets flooded with sunlight! This ground floor, western-facing home is the perfect oasis in Park Slope South.

This smartly designed unit features a kitchen with great cabinet space that opens into a dining & living room. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the living room with a wall A/C unit that keeps the place nice and cool throughout the sunny summer months.

The windowed bathroom was completely gut-renovated a few years ago with a new sink, accented by grey slate floor tiles and soft cream subway wall tiles.

A spiral staircase descends to the lower level king-sized bedroom, with a large window and open closet.

Access to the building's laundry room through a lower level doorway will make doing laundry a breeze!

A gated outdoor parking space is one of the perks that come with this beautiful unit.

Located just a few blocks to Prospect Park, and the F & G train stop at Prospect Park-15th St. A truly amazing neighborhood with tree-lined streets and plenty of quaint shops, and plethora of local cafes, restaurants, and grocery stores. Many indoor and outdoor activities to choose from all year round!

No pets. No smoking. Option for furnished or unfurnished. Available for one year lease, with no option to renew.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 18th Street have any available units?
471 18th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 18th Street have?
Some of 471 18th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
471 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 471 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 471 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 471 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 471 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 18th Street have a pool?
No, 471 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 471 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 471 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 471 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 471 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 18th Street has units with air conditioning.
