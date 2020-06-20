471 18th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to this sleek one bedroom duplex condo that just gets flooded with sunlight! This ground floor, western-facing home is the perfect oasis in Park Slope South.



This smartly designed unit features a kitchen with great cabinet space that opens into a dining & living room. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the living room with a wall A/C unit that keeps the place nice and cool throughout the sunny summer months.



The windowed bathroom was completely gut-renovated a few years ago with a new sink, accented by grey slate floor tiles and soft cream subway wall tiles.



A spiral staircase descends to the lower level king-sized bedroom, with a large window and open closet.



Access to the building's laundry room through a lower level doorway will make doing laundry a breeze!



A gated outdoor parking space is one of the perks that come with this beautiful unit.



Located just a few blocks to Prospect Park, and the F & G train stop at Prospect Park-15th St. A truly amazing neighborhood with tree-lined streets and plenty of quaint shops, and plethora of local cafes, restaurants, and grocery stores. Many indoor and outdoor activities to choose from all year round!



No pets. No smoking. Option for furnished or unfurnished. Available for one year lease, with no option to renew.