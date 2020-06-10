466 3rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SATURDAY OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY ! EMAIL ME OR TEXT FOR FAST RESPONSE, PLEASEREDUCED BROKER'S FEE ! IMPRESSIVE one of a kind floorthrough home in the most desirable block of Park Slope. This stunning home offers 4 real bedrooms, 2 full baths, a massive livingroom plus an spacious windowed eat-in kitchen with/dining room. Beautiful Bay windows, extra high ceilings and tons of preserved details throughout making this is a very special and unique place to call home. Washer & dryer in the unit. Sharable front yard . Zoned to ps 321. Pets welcome upon landlord approval I'm a local, and I'm specialized in Park Slope and Brooklyn Brownstone. I will be happy to show you any other place within your criteria. LevelGroup116558