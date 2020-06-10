All apartments in Brooklyn
466 3rd Street

Location

466 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SATURDAY OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY ! EMAIL ME OR TEXT FOR FAST RESPONSE, PLEASEREDUCED BROKER'S FEE ! IMPRESSIVE one of a kind floorthrough home in the most desirable block of Park Slope. This stunning home offers 4 real bedrooms, 2 full baths, a massive livingroom plus an spacious windowed eat-in kitchen with/dining room. Beautiful Bay windows, extra high ceilings and tons of preserved details throughout making this is a very special and unique place to call home. Washer & dryer in the unit. Sharable front yard . Zoned to ps 321. Pets welcome upon landlord approval I'm a local, and I'm specialized in Park Slope and Brooklyn Brownstone. I will be happy to show you any other place within your criteria. LevelGroup116558

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 3rd Street have any available units?
466 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 466 3rd Street have?
Some of 466 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
466 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 466 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 466 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 466 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 466 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 466 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 466 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 466 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
