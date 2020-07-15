Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to the New 465 Sixth Avenue Park Slope. Brand New Contemporary renovations, absolutely stunning!



Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Open plan kitchen and living room facing Sixth Avenue, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry. Storage available for each unit, bikes storage, intercom systems, in-unit washer and dryer. HVAC throughout can provide perfect temperature control year-round.



Located by subway transportation F, G, and R train subway lines local bus lines. Plenty of great restaurants, shops and bars Park Slope has to offer. A short distance from Prospect Park.



Pets upon Approval, Available for immediate occupancy.