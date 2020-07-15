All apartments in Brooklyn
465 Sixth Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

465 Sixth Avenue

465 6th Avenue · (718) 399-4163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

465 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the New 465 Sixth Avenue Park Slope. Brand New Contemporary renovations, absolutely stunning!

Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Open plan kitchen and living room facing Sixth Avenue, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry. Storage available for each unit, bikes storage, intercom systems, in-unit washer and dryer. HVAC throughout can provide perfect temperature control year-round.

Located by subway transportation F, G, and R train subway lines local bus lines. Plenty of great restaurants, shops and bars Park Slope has to offer. A short distance from Prospect Park.

Pets upon Approval, Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
465 Sixth Avenue has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 465 Sixth Avenue have?
Some of 465 Sixth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
465 Sixth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Sixth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 465 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 465 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 465 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 Sixth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 465 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 465 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 465 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Sixth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 465 Sixth Avenue has units with air conditioning.
