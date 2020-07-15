Amenities
Welcome to the New 465 Sixth Avenue Park Slope. Brand New Contemporary renovations, absolutely stunning!
Top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Open plan kitchen and living room facing Sixth Avenue, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry. Storage available for each unit, bikes storage, intercom systems, in-unit washer and dryer. HVAC throughout can provide perfect temperature control year-round.
Located by subway transportation F, G, and R train subway lines local bus lines. Plenty of great restaurants, shops and bars Park Slope has to offer. A short distance from Prospect Park.
Pets upon Approval, Available for immediate occupancy.