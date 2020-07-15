All apartments in Brooklyn
465 5th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

465 5th Street

465 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

465 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brimming with charming details, this spacious garden rental offers both original character and modern updates. A private entrance brings you to an entry hallway/mudroom with a large coat closet and shelving, which leads to the spacious Brimming with charming details, this spacious garden rental offers both original character and modern updates. A private entrance brings you to an entry hallway/mudroom with a large coat closet and shelving, which leads to the spacious living room with south-facing windows with pocket shutters, exposed brick, built-in bookcases, original ribboned hardwood floors, wainscoting, and a decorative fireplace. The open kitchen has recently been renovated and includes stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher) and stone countertops. The king-size bedroom leads to a private patio and mostly private garden. (Gardening encouraged!) The bedroom features more shelving, two generous closets, an oversize window, and an updated bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Located in prime Center Slope on a tree-lined block just steps from 7th Avenue, Prospect Park, NY Presbyterian Hospital, and transportation.

Available ASAP. Small, benevolent pets on approval. No smoking. Heat, hot water, and cooking gas are included. Two (2) year lease preferred. Broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 5th Street have any available units?
465 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 465 5th Street have?
Some of 465 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
465 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 465 5th Street offer parking?
No, 465 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 465 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 5th Street have a pool?
No, 465 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 465 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 465 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 465 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 465 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
