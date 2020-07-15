465 5th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brimming with charming details, this spacious garden rental offers both original character and modern updates. A private entrance brings you to an entry hallway/mudroom with a large coat closet and shelving, which leads to the spacious Brimming with charming details, this spacious garden rental offers both original character and modern updates. A private entrance brings you to an entry hallway/mudroom with a large coat closet and shelving, which leads to the spacious living room with south-facing windows with pocket shutters, exposed brick, built-in bookcases, original ribboned hardwood floors, wainscoting, and a decorative fireplace. The open kitchen has recently been renovated and includes stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher) and stone countertops. The king-size bedroom leads to a private patio and mostly private garden. (Gardening encouraged!) The bedroom features more shelving, two generous closets, an oversize window, and an updated bathroom with a walk-in shower.



Located in prime Center Slope on a tree-lined block just steps from 7th Avenue, Prospect Park, NY Presbyterian Hospital, and transportation.



Available ASAP. Small, benevolent pets on approval. No smoking. Heat, hot water, and cooking gas are included. Two (2) year lease preferred. Broker fee.