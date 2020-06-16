All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

463 Putnam Avenue

463 Putnam Avenue · (570) 335-7727
Location

463 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
TRUE CHARM: Rare & Authentic Floor-Thru: 2 Bedrooms 2 Full BathsArchitect designed, true to epoch with some original details. All new electric and plumbing, new oak floors, special fixtures and finishes. Attention to detail.Stainless steel Kitchen appliances, glass subway tile black splash, granite counter tops, Shaker cabinets.Bathroom has a cast iron tub and the other a stall shower. Private washer/dryer.Wonderful neighborhood views and The light is terrific!There are 4 skylights 3 of which have the rain sensors which closing them automatically when it rains. They also have a remote which controls the individual s shade as well as the opening and closing mechanism.This home is filled with Exceptional Light!!! Open sky, brownstone and garden views.Available March

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
463 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 463 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 463 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
463 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 463 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 463 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 463 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 463 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 463 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 463 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 463 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 463 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 463 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 463 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 463 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 463 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
