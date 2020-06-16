463 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

TRUE CHARM: Rare & Authentic Floor-Thru: 2 Bedrooms 2 Full BathsArchitect designed, true to epoch with some original details. All new electric and plumbing, new oak floors, special fixtures and finishes. Attention to detail.Stainless steel Kitchen appliances, glass subway tile black splash, granite counter tops, Shaker cabinets.Bathroom has a cast iron tub and the other a stall shower. Private washer/dryer.Wonderful neighborhood views and The light is terrific!There are 4 skylights 3 of which have the rain sensors which closing them automatically when it rains. They also have a remote which controls the individual s shade as well as the opening and closing mechanism.This home is filled with Exceptional Light!!! Open sky, brownstone and garden views.Available March