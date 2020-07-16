All apartments in Brooklyn
462 Keap St 2E

462 Keap St · (209) 423-9130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

462 Keap St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2E · Avail. now

$3,686

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
462 KEAP 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 242276

NO FEE
HUGE 1 Bedroom Unit!!!
One month free on 15 month lease. Gross price $3,950.

Luxury at its best! HUGE proper king sized bedroom with large closet. Large living room with large windows and balcony. Kitchen has a sit down bar island and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, Great closet space. Big windows for lots of sunlight throughout the apartment. High lofted ceilings as well, very spacious come see today!

This building has unique amenities! Huge rooftop with 2 large hammocks, lounging, picnic area, BBQ, gorgeous views. Indoor lounge room with pool table, terrace, couches, TV, children's play area , gym, Parking, live in super, pets welcome no pet fees!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242276
Property Id 242276

(RLNE5888792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Keap St 2E have any available units?
462 Keap St 2E has a unit available for $3,686 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 462 Keap St 2E have?
Some of 462 Keap St 2E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Keap St 2E currently offering any rent specials?
462 Keap St 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Keap St 2E pet-friendly?
Yes, 462 Keap St 2E is pet friendly.
Does 462 Keap St 2E offer parking?
Yes, 462 Keap St 2E offers parking.
Does 462 Keap St 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Keap St 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Keap St 2E have a pool?
No, 462 Keap St 2E does not have a pool.
Does 462 Keap St 2E have accessible units?
No, 462 Keap St 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Keap St 2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 Keap St 2E has units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Keap St 2E have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Keap St 2E does not have units with air conditioning.
