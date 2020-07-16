462 Keap St 2E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool table bbq/grill

462 KEAP 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 242276



NO FEE

HUGE 1 Bedroom Unit!!!

One month free on 15 month lease. Gross price $3,950.



Luxury at its best! HUGE proper king sized bedroom with large closet. Large living room with large windows and balcony. Kitchen has a sit down bar island and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, Great closet space. Big windows for lots of sunlight throughout the apartment. High lofted ceilings as well, very spacious come see today!



This building has unique amenities! Huge rooftop with 2 large hammocks, lounging, picnic area, BBQ, gorgeous views. Indoor lounge room with pool table, terrace, couches, TV, children's play area , gym, Parking, live in super, pets welcome no pet fees!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242276

Property Id 242276



(RLNE5888792)