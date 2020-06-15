460 Hancock Street

Amenities

Looking for a beautifully renovated home with a private yard? Look no further!



Live in this gorgeously renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex apartment on the Parlor and Garden floors with two entrances. This unit comes complete with brand new kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and a washer/dryer in unit. The renovations have preserved the brownstone's original Dutch architecture while equipped with modern luxuries. Several decorative fireplaces will be found throughout the apartment as well as exposed brick. Through the kitchen, is a door that opens to your private garden, ready for you to make your own!



Be the first to live in this gorgeously renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex apartment on the Parlor and Garden floors with two entrances. This unit comes complete with brand new kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and a washer/dryer in unit. The renovations have preserved the brownstone's original Dutch architecture while equipping each unit with modern luxuries. Several decorative fireplaces will be found throughout the apartment as well as exposed brick. Through the kitchen, is a door that opens to your private garden, ready for you to make your own! All bedrooms will fit either queen or king beds. Conveniently located just moments from the A/C train station and local restaurants and bakeries.