Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

460 Hancock Street

460 Hancock Street · (516) 993-0635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for a beautifully renovated home with a private yard? Look no further!

Live in this gorgeously renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex apartment on the Parlor and Garden floors with two entrances. This unit comes complete with brand new kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and a washer/dryer in unit. The renovations have preserved the brownstone's original Dutch architecture while equipped with modern luxuries. Several decorative fireplaces will be found throughout the apartment as well as exposed brick. Through the kitchen, is a door that opens to your private garden, ready for you to make your own!

All bedrooms will fit either queen or king beds. Conveniently located just moments from the A/C train station and local restaurants and bakeries.,Be the first to live in this gorgeously renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex apartment on the Parlor and Garden floors with two entrances. This unit comes complete with brand new kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and a washer/dryer in unit. The renovations have preserved the brownstone's original Dutch architecture while equipping each unit with modern luxuries. Several decorative fireplaces will be found throughout the apartment as well as exposed brick. Through the kitchen, is a door that opens to your private garden, ready for you to make your own! All bedrooms will fit either queen or king beds. Conveniently located just moments from the A/C train station and local restaurants and bakeries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Hancock Street have any available units?
460 Hancock Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 460 Hancock Street have?
Some of 460 Hancock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 Hancock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
No, 460 Hancock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 460 Hancock Street offer parking?
No, 460 Hancock Street does not offer parking.
Does 460 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Hancock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 460 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 460 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 460 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Hancock Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Hancock Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 460 Hancock Street has units with air conditioning.
