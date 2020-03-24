All apartments in Brooklyn
460 Central Avenue

460 Central Avenue · (631) 486-1126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 Central Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brick two unit townhouse nestled in prime Bushwick section of Brooklyn. Perfect Opportunity for renters looking to acquire a lovely home . Looking for space? Look no further! Configured as a 3 bedroom duplex 2.5 bath. Enjoy expansive sun drenched living & dining areas which provide great space for entertaining, beautiful chefs granite kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, spacious bedrooms equipped with ample closet space, Master suite with bath, hardwood floori

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Central Avenue have any available units?
460 Central Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 460 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
460 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 460 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 460 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 460 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 460 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 460 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 460 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 460 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
