453 Autumn Avenue

Welcome to 453 Autumn Ave! Unit #3R is a modern apartment offering high ceilings and has been tastefully renovated with recessed lighting, split-air HVAC units, new windows, plenty of closets, and hardwood flooring. The corner triple exposure with plenty of windows brings in a lot of natural light everywhere throughout. The top floor units are outfitted with stunning skylights. Each layout is a 2BD/1BA featuring a large living area with an open windowed kitchen elegantly designed featuring new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, and plenty of countertop space. Each bedroom can easily generously fit a queen-sized bed, dresser, nightstand and come with built-in closets.Centrally located between Liberty Ave and Autumn Ave conveniently located nearby all the neighborhood amenities such as your local supermarket, cafes, restaurants and so much more. Transportation is accessible via the A/C subway at Grant & Euclid Ave, J/Z train at Crescent St only a short walk away for an easy commute anywhere in Brooklyn into Manhattan.Call or email today for a video or virtual tour!