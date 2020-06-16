All apartments in Brooklyn
453 Autumn Avenue

453 Autumn Avenue · (718) 422-2537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

453 Autumn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208
East New York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Welcome to 453 Autumn Ave! Unit #3R is a modern apartment offering high ceilings and has been tastefully renovated with recessed lighting, split-air HVAC units, new windows, plenty of closets, and hardwood flooring. The corner triple exposure with plenty of windows brings in a lot of natural light everywhere throughout. The top floor units are outfitted with stunning skylights. Each layout is a 2BD/1BA featuring a large living area with an open windowed kitchen elegantly designed featuring new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, and plenty of countertop space. Each bedroom can easily generously fit a queen-sized bed, dresser, nightstand and come with built-in closets.Centrally located between Liberty Ave and Autumn Ave conveniently located nearby all the neighborhood amenities such as your local supermarket, cafes, restaurants and so much more. Transportation is accessible via the A/C subway at Grant & Euclid Ave, J/Z train at Crescent St only a short walk away for an easy commute anywhere in Brooklyn into Manhattan.Call or email today for a video or virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Autumn Avenue have any available units?
453 Autumn Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 453 Autumn Avenue have?
Some of 453 Autumn Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Autumn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
453 Autumn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Autumn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 453 Autumn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 453 Autumn Avenue offer parking?
No, 453 Autumn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 453 Autumn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Autumn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Autumn Avenue have a pool?
No, 453 Autumn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 453 Autumn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 453 Autumn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Autumn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Autumn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Autumn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 453 Autumn Avenue has units with air conditioning.
