This spacious and sunny 3rd floor walk-up is located near Nostrand & Jefferson Aves in Bed-Stuy, convenient to numerous local shopping, dining, and drinking venues, as well as the A & C subways. Large living area with open kitchen with space-saving dining counter as well as a dishwasher. Three real bedrooms all with closets, windows, and room for a queen-sized bed. Tenants pay for all utilities. Sorry, no dogs allowed. **VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE**