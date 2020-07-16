450 2nd Street

Amenities

Gorgeous three bedroom duplex apartment with PRIVATE DRIVEWAY and HUGE PRIVATE GARDEN!! This whole apartment has been renovated and includes a large living room, separate dining area, three bedrooms, tiled bathroom and large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. From your kitchen you have access out to your enormous, south facing, private garden. In addition, this unit boasts hardwood floors and a washer/dryer. Did I mention the private parking space?This apartment has it all and is available immediately!