All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 450 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
450 2nd Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

450 2nd Street

450 2nd Street · (718) 832-4189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

450 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous three bedroom duplex apartment with PRIVATE DRIVEWAY and HUGE PRIVATE GARDEN!! This whole apartment has been renovated and includes a large living room, separate dining area, three bedrooms, tiled bathroom and large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. From your kitchen you have access out to your enormous, south facing, private garden. In addition, this unit boasts hardwood floors and a washer/dryer. Did I mention the private parking space?This apartment has it all and is available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 2nd Street have any available units?
450 2nd Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 2nd Street have?
Some of 450 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
450 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 450 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 450 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 450 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 450 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 450 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 450 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 450 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 450 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 450 2nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity