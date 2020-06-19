45-55 PINEAPPLE ST.

Amenities

Available 5/1 - Spacious renovated studio in a Beautiful Prewar Building located in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. Apartment features: separate kitchen with full sized appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Lots of cabinet space, Large living area, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of light, full tiled bathroom.Building is located on Pineapple Street in Prime Brooklyn Heights in Pre War elevator building with laundry. A short walk to the Brooklyn Promenade, shops, restaurants, boutiques, gyms, and much more. Easy access to the A,C,D,N,R,2,3,4,5 trains.Sorry No PetsCall today for viewing. BHR9735