Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

45-55 PINEAPPLE ST.

45 Pineapple St · (646) 479-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Pineapple St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Available 5/1 - Spacious renovated studio in a Beautiful Prewar Building located in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. Apartment features: separate kitchen with full sized appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Lots of cabinet space, Large living area, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of light, full tiled bathroom.Building is located on Pineapple Street in Prime Brooklyn Heights in Pre War elevator building with laundry. A short walk to the Brooklyn Promenade, shops, restaurants, boutiques, gyms, and much more. Easy access to the A,C,D,N,R,2,3,4,5 trains.Sorry No PetsCall today for viewing. BHR9735

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. have any available units?
45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. have?
Some of 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. offer parking?
No, 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. have a pool?
No, 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. have accessible units?
No, 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-55 PINEAPPLE ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
