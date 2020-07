Amenities

A large Two Bedroom (4 rooms) 1 bath, with Dishwasher. It features 2 separate bedrooms, with the 2nd bedroom in the back and common area in the middle. It has generous size bedrooms, 2 entrances, Hardwood Floors,

Ceramic Tiles, High Ceilings, Bright and Sunny Lots of Light in the apartment.



Open Kitchen space kitchen and Large Living room,

Heat and Hot Water included.

Pets ok



Close to the F G train, "7th av park slope" station. R station at 4th Avenue.