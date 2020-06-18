447 Keap Street

Amenities

This is an incredible 3 bed/1.5 bath duplex with a huge lower level. This gem is located in the heart of Prime Willliamsburg with one of the coolest interior designs around! This unit features an exposed wooden ceiling beams, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, subway-tiled kitchen backsplash all the way to the ceiling, exposed brick in the large, evenly-sized bedrooms, spacious living room and tons of natural light. Right outside your door is the absolute best selection of top-rated restaurants, bars, coffee shops, organic grocers, retail, music/art venues, etc. Located right between the Bedford L and the Marcy JMZ, this location has something to offer for everyone!This unit will not last! Call to schedule a showing today!***Virtual tours are available! skyline14663