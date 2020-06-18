All apartments in Brooklyn
447 Keap Street

447 Keap Street
Location

447 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This is an incredible 3 bed/1.5 bath duplex with a huge lower level. This gem is located in the heart of Prime Willliamsburg with one of the coolest interior designs around! This unit features an exposed wooden ceiling beams, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, subway-tiled kitchen backsplash all the way to the ceiling, exposed brick in the large, evenly-sized bedrooms, spacious living room and tons of natural light. Right outside your door is the absolute best selection of top-rated restaurants, bars, coffee shops, organic grocers, retail, music/art venues, etc. Located right between the Bedford L and the Marcy JMZ, this location has something to offer for everyone!This unit will not last! Call to schedule a showing today!***Virtual tours are available! skyline14663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Keap Street have any available units?
447 Keap Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 447 Keap Street have?
Some of 447 Keap Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Keap Street currently offering any rent specials?
447 Keap Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Keap Street pet-friendly?
No, 447 Keap Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 447 Keap Street offer parking?
No, 447 Keap Street does not offer parking.
Does 447 Keap Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Keap Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Keap Street have a pool?
No, 447 Keap Street does not have a pool.
Does 447 Keap Street have accessible units?
No, 447 Keap Street does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Keap Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 Keap Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Keap Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Keap Street does not have units with air conditioning.
