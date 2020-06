Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Very nice 2 bedroom in Ditmas park on first floor in elevator building with laundry on site and pet friendly!!!



call re agent Charles 917 443 6295.



If you i show you the apartment and you want to apply there is a management application:



Requirements are:



Most Recent tax return and W-2



Two(2) most recent pay stubs



Social Security Card



Driver's License



Most recent checking and/or saving account statement



Current apartment lease



Proof of rent payment-three(3) most recent months



Landlord Verification Letter



Application fee $100.00 per person only money order



Each applicant, including a spouse, must submit a separate application.



Guarantors are allowed but should be from NY and NJ.