443 Hicks Street

This charming and renovated one bedroom is the perfect Cobble Hill apartment. This unit is full of light and has multiple large windows facing the interior courtyard. The floors are gleaming, the bath is brand new white subway tile and the kitchen boasts high-end stainless appliances, one of many highlights. This unit even has a washer/dryer under the Carrera kitchen counter. Just a gorgeous one-bedroom apartment, 10 minutes to F/G and ready for immediate occupancy, so call quickly as it won't last long.