Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

443 Hicks Street

443 Hicks Street · (718) 852-9050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

443 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1G · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
This charming and renovated one bedroom is the perfect Cobble Hill apartment. This unit is full of light and has multiple large windows facing the interior courtyard. The floors are gleaming, the bath is brand new white subway tile and the kitchen boasts high-end stainless appliances, one of many highlights. This unit even has a washer/dryer under the Carrera kitchen counter. Just a gorgeous one-bedroom apartment, 10 minutes to F/G and ready for immediate occupancy, so call quickly as it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Hicks Street have any available units?
443 Hicks Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 443 Hicks Street have?
Some of 443 Hicks Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Hicks Street currently offering any rent specials?
443 Hicks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Hicks Street pet-friendly?
No, 443 Hicks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 443 Hicks Street offer parking?
No, 443 Hicks Street does not offer parking.
Does 443 Hicks Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 Hicks Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Hicks Street have a pool?
No, 443 Hicks Street does not have a pool.
Does 443 Hicks Street have accessible units?
No, 443 Hicks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Hicks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Hicks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Hicks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Hicks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
