Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:32 PM

443 17th Street

443 17th Street · (347) 422-0856
Location

443 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Let's get you in to see this gut renovated, spacious, quiet, Windsor Terrace, one bedroom unit before it's off the market. You'll enjoy the apartment's hardwood floors throughout and large windows. A decorative fireplace adds to the apartment's charming character. The rental lets in alot of sunlight to brighten up the space. There's heat/hot included. The apartment's kitchen was gut renovated and features an open layout, hardwood flooring, and new countertops. The unit has a gas range, a dishwasher, a gas oven, plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances, and a full-sized fridge. The bedroom has a decorative fireplace, hardwood flooring, and a window with a view. The bedroom is large enough to have room for a king sized bed. Inside the gut renovated bathroom you'll find good storage, a standard tub, marble finishes, and a standard shower. The building is well maintained, which means it's a great opportunity for you. Building amenities include: lighted and clean hallways, a great super, and a front door buzzer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 17th Street have any available units?
443 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 443 17th Street have?
Some of 443 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
443 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 443 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 443 17th Street offer parking?
No, 443 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 443 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 17th Street have a pool?
No, 443 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 443 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 443 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 443 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
