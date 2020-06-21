443 17th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Let's get you in to see this gut renovated, spacious, quiet, Windsor Terrace, one bedroom unit before it's off the market. You'll enjoy the apartment's hardwood floors throughout and large windows. A decorative fireplace adds to the apartment's charming character. The rental lets in alot of sunlight to brighten up the space. There's heat/hot included. The apartment's kitchen was gut renovated and features an open layout, hardwood flooring, and new countertops. The unit has a gas range, a dishwasher, a gas oven, plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances, and a full-sized fridge. The bedroom has a decorative fireplace, hardwood flooring, and a window with a view. The bedroom is large enough to have room for a king sized bed. Inside the gut renovated bathroom you'll find good storage, a standard tub, marble finishes, and a standard shower. The building is well maintained, which means it's a great opportunity for you. Building amenities include: lighted and clean hallways, a great super, and a front door buzzer.