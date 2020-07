Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Huge! Huge! 1 bedroom in the heart of Park Slope. This apartment has a loft-like feel and is a floor-through in a large Brownstown. High ceilings and central air. Two decorative fireplaces and newly renovated. Located steps from the F/G line. Come see before its gone!