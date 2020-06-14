442 14th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities media room

New to Market! Nice 1.5 bedrooms apartment located one block from Prospect Park in South Slope. The kitchen and bathroom have been completely renovated. The large windowed kitchen features new appliances, tons of cabinets, The living room is beautifully accented with original picture frame moldings. Gleaming hardwood floors through out complete the picture. This prime South Slope location is steps away from Bartel Pritchard Square, the Pavilion movie theater, shops, and restaurants, as well as the F train stop. Sorry no pets.Video link - https://youtu.be/5wSdvw1wiaw