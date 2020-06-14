All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 442 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
442 14th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

442 14th Street

442 14th Street · (718) 832-4155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

442 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,208

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
New to Market! Nice 1.5 bedrooms apartment located one block from Prospect Park in South Slope. The kitchen and bathroom have been completely renovated. The large windowed kitchen features new appliances, tons of cabinets, The living room is beautifully accented with original picture frame moldings. Gleaming hardwood floors through out complete the picture. This prime South Slope location is steps away from Bartel Pritchard Square, the Pavilion movie theater, shops, and restaurants, as well as the F train stop. Sorry no pets.Video link - https://youtu.be/5wSdvw1wiaw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 14th Street have any available units?
442 14th Street has a unit available for $2,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 442 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
442 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 442 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 442 14th Street offer parking?
No, 442 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 442 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 14th Street have a pool?
No, 442 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 442 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 442 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 442 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 442 14th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity