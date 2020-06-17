44 Park Place

Amenities

This perfectly located no-fee triplex is Park Slope perfect! With approximately 2,450 sq. ft. of internal space, two decks, a back yard, four bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, your new North Park Slope home is sure to please. The parlor floor flows seamlessly from the living room, to the chef's kitchen, to the dining area, which features stunning south-facing floor to ceiling windows and a door that opens to a deck overlooking the back yard. Enjoy the kitchen's under-floor heat, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Bosch dishwasher, bespoke cherry cabinetry, stone counter tops, spacious island, gas stove, and built in microwave. The floor above has a full bathroom with a tub, and two bedrooms, one of which has a second deck overlooking the back yard. The top floor has two more bedrooms, and a full bath featuring a stacked washer and dryer and a skylight. You'll also have bike storage under the stoop. This apartment is wired with Verizon FiOS, and has strong Wi-Fi throughout. Shop at the best supermarket in town near the end of the block, and be near fine dining and all the other Park Slope amenities like the Park Slope Food Coop, Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and the Brooklyn Museum. Located four short blocks from the Barclays Center and Atlantic Terminal Mall. Also near the 1,2,3,4,5,6,Q,B,D,N,R,A,C and G trains, and the LIRR. The owner will deliver the apartment furnished, and exact choices are negotiable. Negotiable lease start date of on or about September 1, 2020. The owner can promise this apartment for one year. Pets on approval. Reach out today to arrange a showing in this currently occupied triplex.