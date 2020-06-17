All apartments in Brooklyn
44 Park Place
44 Park Place

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
This perfectly located no-fee triplex is Park Slope perfect! With approximately 2,450 sq. ft. of internal space, two decks, a back yard, four bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, your new North Park Slope home is sure to please. The parlor floor flows seamlessly from the living room, to the chef's kitchen, to the dining area, which features stunning south-facing floor to ceiling windows and a door that opens to a deck overlooking the back yard. Enjoy the kitchen's under-floor heat, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Bosch dishwasher, bespoke cherry cabinetry, stone counter tops, spacious island, gas stove, and built in microwave. The floor above has a full bathroom with a tub, and two bedrooms, one of which has a second deck overlooking the back yard. The top floor has two more bedrooms, and a full bath featuring a stacked washer and dryer and a skylight. You'll also have bike storage under the stoop. This apartment is wired with Verizon FiOS, and has strong Wi-Fi throughout. Shop at the best supermarket in town near the end of the block, and be near fine dining and all the other Park Slope amenities like the Park Slope Food Coop, Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and the Brooklyn Museum. Located four short blocks from the Barclays Center and Atlantic Terminal Mall. Also near the 1,2,3,4,5,6,Q,B,D,N,R,A,C and G trains, and the LIRR. The owner will deliver the apartment furnished, and exact choices are negotiable. Negotiable lease start date of on or about September 1, 2020. The owner can promise this apartment for one year. Pets on approval. Reach out today to arrange a showing in this currently occupied triplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Park Place have any available units?
44 Park Place has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Park Place have?
Some of 44 Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
44 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 44 Park Place offer parking?
No, 44 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 44 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Park Place have a pool?
No, 44 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 44 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 44 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
