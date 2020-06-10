431 Bainbridge Street

Amenities

Gorgeous and very spacious one bedroom in the Heart of Bed ford Stuyvesant Close to the everything The newest and the most updated building in the block with everything you're looking for in a home. Building feature; Virtue Doorman, Video intercom, Laundry facility, and Rood Top access. Apartment features: Natural hardwood floor, High ceiling, Floor to ceiling windows, Sunset or sunset options, Beautiful Island kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, Marble Bathroom with tall shower.The location is just a few blocks from the C trains Ralph avenue, and the J-Z train less then 20 minutes to the city.you will def love this apartment. contact Jean-Claude to arrange a time to view it. WWH1774