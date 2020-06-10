All apartments in Brooklyn
431 Bainbridge Street

431 Bainbridge Street · (347) 946-5253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

431 Bainbridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Gorgeous and very spacious one bedroom in the Heart of Bed ford Stuyvesant Close to the everything The newest and the most updated building in the block with everything you're looking for in a home. Building feature; Virtue Doorman, Video intercom, Laundry facility, and Rood Top access. Apartment features: Natural hardwood floor, High ceiling, Floor to ceiling windows, Sunset or sunset options, Beautiful Island kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, Marble Bathroom with tall shower.The location is just a few blocks from the C trains Ralph avenue, and the J-Z train less then 20 minutes to the city.you will def love this apartment. contact Jean-Claude to arrange a time to view it. WWH1774

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Bainbridge Street have any available units?
431 Bainbridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 431 Bainbridge Street have?
Some of 431 Bainbridge Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Bainbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 Bainbridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Bainbridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 Bainbridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 431 Bainbridge Street offer parking?
No, 431 Bainbridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 431 Bainbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Bainbridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Bainbridge Street have a pool?
No, 431 Bainbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 Bainbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 431 Bainbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Bainbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Bainbridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Bainbridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 431 Bainbridge Street has units with air conditioning.
