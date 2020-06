Amenities

2nd Floor Available 07/01/20 NO FEE!!! NO FEE!!! Best Deal In Town! Newly Renovated, Truly Spacious 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom Apartment nestled on the second floor of a corner brick building, situated in a quiet and charming section of Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Short Walk to J/Z subway station. ***One Car Garage is Optional***



This Gorgeous Apartment is featuring:



- 2 Queens Sized Bedrooms

- 1 Full Sized Bedroom

- 1 Modern Full Bathroom

- 10 Feet High Ceiling

- Stylish Chandelier

- LED lighting

- Eat In Kitchen

- Upgrades Kitchen Cabinets

- Quartz Countertops

- Humongous Living Room

- Formal Dining Room

- Upgraded Windows

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- Near Schools

- Near Highland Park

- Near YMCA

- Near Supermarket

- Near Laundromat

- 2 Blocks from Fulton St

- Only Mins Away from Jackie Robinson Pkwy and Belt Pkwy

- 25 Mins to Downtown Manhattan

- Super Convenient Location



Let's Call Ahead Now to Schedule a Viewing Today Before it's Gone!



No Pets Allowed



